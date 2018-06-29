One person killed after two accidents in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died after an accident at Route HH and Brown Station Road. It happened at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
81-year-old Lawrence Reichert failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by 19-year-old Christopher Ashburn.
Reichert was pronounced dead at University hospital.
Ashburn was taken to University of Missouri Women's and Children's hospital with minor injuries.
There was a separate accident on Route HH and Route B that did not factor into the fatal crash according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
The first accident had no injuries.
[Editor's Note: The story was clarifed that the two accidents were separate and did not affect each other.]