One person killed after two accidents in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died after an accident at Route HH and Brown Station Road. It happened at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

81-year-old Lawrence Reichert failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by 19-year-old Christopher Ashburn.

Reichert was pronounced dead at University hospital.

Ashburn was taken to University of Missouri Women's and Children's hospital with minor injuries.

There was a separate accident on Route HH and Route B that did not factor into the fatal crash according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.

The first accident had no injuries.

[Editor's Note: The story was clarifed that the two accidents were separate and did not affect each other.]