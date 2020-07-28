One person shot in Camden County

CAMDENTON - One person was seriously injured after being shot on Friday while in a car, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, investigators were called to Lake Regional Hospital in response to a gunshot victim.

The victim was traveling as a passenger in a car on Route Y when a bullet struck them, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 573-346-2243.