One person shot in Camden County

1 day 7 hours 22 minutes ago Monday, July 27 2020 Jul 27, 2020 Monday, July 27, 2020 10:05:00 AM CDT July 27, 2020 in News
By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CAMDENTON - One person was seriously injured after being shot on Friday while in a car, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, investigators were called to Lake Regional Hospital in response to a gunshot victim.

The victim was traveling as a passenger in a car on Route Y when a bullet struck them, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 573-346-2243.

