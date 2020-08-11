One person suffering life-threatening injuries after freeway crash

COLUMBIA - One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-70 on Monday.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. on I-70 eastbound lane near mile marker 131, according to a news release.

I-70 ALERT: Expect eastbound delays near mile marker 131, east of St. Charles Road in Columbia (Boone County) due to a traffic crash. pic.twitter.com/Q7T9vxiwAY — MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) August 10, 2020

Russell Coonley from Crestwood Kentucky was driving when his motorcycle struck the rear of Sebastian Lopetz from Florida.

Coonley was ejected from the motorcycle, the release said.

The report said he was transported to University Hospital by ambulance for his serious injuries.

Lopetz was not injured in the crash.

The Columbia Police Department are investigating the serious injury crash. The release said alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected.