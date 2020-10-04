One shot in Mexico on Monday afternoon

MEXICO, Mo. — The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a report of a gunshot wound around 2 p.m. Monday.

Public safety officials found a 19-year-old man on the 1300 block of North Washington Street. The man had a gunshot wound in his leg, according to a press release from the department.

The man told officials he was from Independence and was visiting friends in Mexico for a few days. He reported being on his friend's porch when a male walked onto the porch, shot him in the leg and ran away. He could not describe the shooter.

The man was transported to University Hospital and has been released.

The press release says multiple neighbors heard the gunshot and saw the man limping. The public safety department has not received other reports of a shooter running from the area.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Officials ask anyone with information to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (573) 473-TIPS or (573) 473-8477 or Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.