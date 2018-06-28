One Shot, One Arrested in Jefferson City Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Captain Shoemaker of Jefferson City Police Department says at about 7pm tonight a 38 year old Jefferson City resident was shot three times at the Break Time on Clark Avenue. A 31 year old suspect is in custody. Police say a physical disturbance escalated into the shooting. Police say the injuries are not believed to be life threatening and don't believe there are other suspects at large.

There are no charges pending at this time, but Jefferson City Police are investigating. Further information is expected tomorrow after interviews are completed with the victim, suspect and witnesses.