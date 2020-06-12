One suspect dead after home invasion leads to shots fired

COLUMBIA - One suspect is dead and another is being treated for a gunshot wound after a home invasion in Columbia led to shots fired.

Columbia police responded to a burglary in process in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive where two intruders entered a home. The armed resident fired several shots in self defense.

As you can see, there are several police cars. I counted at least six along the street. Police haven’t confirmed what happened yet, but they‘re flying a drone over the area. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CHr88dg6Im — Destinee Patterson (@destineetv) June 11, 2020

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Officers at the scene confirmed evidence of gunfire and damage to the residence. The case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.