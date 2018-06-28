One Teen Dead and Two Injured in Lincoln County Car Accident

LINCOLN COUNTY - One teen is dead and two are seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

Trent Huber, 16, of Silex lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of Kelch Road one and a half miles north of Route PP in Lincoln County. The vehicle struck a culvert, telephone pole and two trees before overturning and ejecting both passengers at 12:01 a.m. Huber was pronounced dead on the scene.

Joshua Adams, 16, of Silex was flown to Childrens Hopsital in St. Louis with serious injuries. Geoffrey Cox, 16, of Silex was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph West Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved and officials say Huber was not wearing a seatbelt.