One Teen Dead in Randolph County Accident

RANDOLPH COUNTY - After a Sunday night crash, four teens are injured and one is dead.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at approximately 8:05 p.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old from Macon lost control of a Jeep driving southbound on US 63 at Route B. The car went into the median and overturned several times, coming to rest on its top.

A coroner pronounced one passenger, 17-year-old Cameron Hackley of Moberly, dead at the scene. Four other teenage boys sustained minor injuries. Sixteen-year-old Clarence Dale-Jenkins of Macon, 18-year-old Noah Pitney of Moberly, 14-year-old Lee Sefler of Macon and the 15-year-old driver Steven Dale-Jenkins of Macon.

The driver, Hackley and Pitney were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.