HOWARD - The first round of winners for Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine lottery have been selected.
Wednesday 180 people were announced, and for those winners either a cash prize or scholarship for who registered and are ages 12 to 17.
For one winner, it took a couple of emails before he received his prize.
"I saw an email from them and funny story is I must have deleted the first email from them because, when I got the second one, you know it was they had forwarded their first one down below and said congratulations once again," said Scott Queen, who is one of the winners of the first drawing.
And for Queen, the new money is going straight to the bank, then maybe towards a different reward.
"It's going in the bank and probably go towards the boat later on, but it's going into the bank right now" stated Queen.
He also hopes that the lottery will push those who have not yet gotten a vaccine.
"I just hope that at least you know one person... Extra got vaccinated as a result of that contest and you know that's what it was designed to do is help protect the people in our state," said Queen.
This is not the last drawing for the vaccination incentive program. The program is looking to reward 900 Missourians with a breakdown of 800 Missourians getting the $10,000 reward, and 100 children ages 12-17 who got the vaccine will receive a $10,000 scholarship through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.
The next drawing is taking place this Friday, and all online registrations for the next drawing end at 11:59pm on Thursday.