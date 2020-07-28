One vehicle crash leaves U-Haul truck high centered on retaining wall

JEFFERSON CITY- A one vehicle crash left a U-Haul Box Truck high centered on a retaining wall over US 54 Sunday.

According to a press release, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Jefferson City police officers responded to a one vehicle crash that occurred in the 800 block of West Main St. The U-Haul box truck was traveling westbound on West Main St. and drove onto a concrete retaining wall getting high centered.

Two individuals were involved in the crash, neither the driver nor the passenger sustained any injuries. The driver stated he was looking down at something in his vehicle, according to the report.