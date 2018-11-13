One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one woman was killed Monday after a weather-related crash on Highway 54.
The patrol tweeted Monday night that officials were working to notify the victim's family.
According to a crash report, two westbound vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on Highway 54. One driver lost control of their vehicle, causing them to strike a ditch and overturn.
Ambulance transported both drivers to St. Mary’s Hospital in Audrain County. The hospital pronounced one driver dead. The other driver involved is suffered moderate injuries.
State troopers also responded to 20 other weather-related crashes and 25 slide-offs Monday.
