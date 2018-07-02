One woman killed, another wounded in Joplin shooting

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 54-year-old man at the scene of a deadly Joplin shooting.

The Joplin Globe reports the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon. Police said 38-year-old Carissa L. Gerard was killed and 38-year-old Kristina S. Thompson was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect was being held on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.