One woman makes over 1,300 masks for Osage Beach community

OSAGE - One resident of the Osage Beach area makes over 30 masks per day, totaling to more than 1,300 masks in the last month.

Ruthie Etherton lives in Kaiser just outside of the Osage Beach area. On Saturday, she set up nearly 300 masks at 8 a.m. for the community to take for free as needed. The masks are available until the evening, according to the Facebook post.

Etherton makes the masks in her home with donated supplies from her family and the community. She explained sewing and putting together masks is how she can contribute to her community.

"I lose a lot of sleep," Etherton chuckled. "But when somebody needs protection from this virus, I'd rather lose sleep and help protect them."

Etherton started to make masks on March 21 for her family and friends. Just a little over a month later, Etherton has made 1,367 masks for doctors, nurses, business owners and surrounding community members.

"I just kept making masks for my family and anyone who asked for them, and here I am," Etherton said.

To get a mask, community members can message Etherton on Facebook. She will give them information on how to get the mask while following social distancing guidelines.

Community members can order adult masks for quantity and different kinds of fabric. Donations are accepted to purchase more supplies for the masks.