One Year Later, Police Still Looking for Baby Lisa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City, Mo. Police are still investigating the disappearance of Lisa Irwin as the one-year anniversary nears. Ten-month-old Lisa disappeared Oct. 4, 2011 early in the morning from her home off North Lister. Police and FBI have investigated 1,667 tips since her disappearance and are currently working on about a dozen tips. There have been five hundred tips of sightings across the country and internationally; none of them was determined to be Lisa.

A Kansas City Police Department Detective and FBI agent remain active on the case. They have re-interviewed those involved and reviewed old leads. They and crime lab analysts have reevaluated forensic evidence as well. Police have "exhausted" leads the family and their attorney provided, none of them benefiting the investigation. Police have had fluid communication with the family, but still have not had the opportunity to have a one-on-one interview with Lisa's mother, Deborah Bradley. She was the only one home at the time of the disappearance and police say they have questions for which only she can provide answers.

Kansas City detectives and the National Ceneter for Missing and Exploited Children have reviewed the case together, and the experts have offered assistance in the case.

Detectives said they are hopeful more quality tips will come in. There have been several social media tips and on-line rumors, which detectives found to be illegitimate. Police ask anyone with "substantial knowledge" of what happened to Lisa Irwin to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).