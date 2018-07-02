Online chat leads to kidnapping

BLUE SPRINGS - A 22-year-old man kidnapped a 12-year-old girl Saturday night after meeting her online, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said William Dela Cruz was taken into police custody Sunday afternoon after he abducted Apple Briscoe.

Highway Patrol said Briscoe was seen getting into his Dela Cruz's car around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Blue Springs Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Briscoe just after noon Sunday.

According to Highway Patrol, Briscoe was found safe in Wentzville around 2:15.