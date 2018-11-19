Online Degree Program #2 in Nation

AP-MO--ParkUniversity-On 03-08 0146 AP-MO--Park University-Online Park U. rated nation's second online school PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- A news magazine rates a Kansas City-area college second in the nation for the size of its online degree program. U-S News and World Report says Park University in Parkville is second only to the University of Phoenix. Park had more than 42-thousand students enrolled in online-only classes during the last school year. The school said enrollment has risen 176 percent in the past five years. Park instituted online degree programs in 1998, two years after it began offering online-onloy classes for credit. With its flagship campus at Parkville, the university has 42 campus centers in 21 states. Park University: http://www.park.edu Information from The Kansas City Star: http://www.kcstar.com (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-08-06 0918EST