Online Degree Program #2 in Nation
AP-MO--ParkUniversity-On 03-08 0146 AP-MO--Park University-Online Park U. rated nation's second online school PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- A news magazine rates a Kansas City-area college second in the nation for the size of its online degree program. U-S News and World Report says Park University in Parkville is second only to the University of Phoenix. Park had more than 42-thousand students enrolled in online-only classes during the last school year. The school said enrollment has risen 176 percent in the past five years. Park instituted online degree programs in 1998, two years after it began offering online-onloy classes for credit. With its flagship campus at Parkville, the university has 42 campus centers in 21 states. Park University: http://www.park.edu Information from The Kansas City Star: http://www.kcstar.com (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-08-06 0918EST
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- While hundreds of families wait in agony to learn the fate of missing loved ones, officials gave a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A St. Louis woman is headed to California and collecting donations along the way to help the victims... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) — Springfield's yoga community is speaking out after a pastor at an Assemblies of God megachurch warned Christians... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local): 10:55 a.m. ... More >>
in
OMAHA (AP) — The Federal Reserve says farm income continued to decline across the Plains and western states this fall... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - One woman is in custody Sunday after a shooting late Saturday night on North Wester Lane, just... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Turkey Day came early for people in Columbia on Saturday. The Shiloh Christian Worship Center hosted its... More >>
in
SAVANNAH (AP) — A cat owner in northwestern Missouri is crafting makeshift shelters to help keep stray cats warm during... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - One person was hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting just east of Columbia, the Boone County Sheriff's... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Community members gathered Saturday to raise money for the Police Unity Tour. Every year, police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is home from the hospital Saturday after spending three weeks in the ICU, recovering from... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - One man was airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after he suffered "a large caliber gunshot wound... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fall Into Art kicked off the weekend with its annual show, and artists shared what their art means... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the largest holiday shopping events in mid-Missouri takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia Exposition... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From the amateurs to the professional travel teams, dodgeball players of all skill sets took part in the... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A chase that reached speeds of 115 mph and a subsequent foot pursuit led to the arrest... More >>
in
Royal Palm Beach, FL ( WPTV ) -- Firefighters rescued several pets from a house fire in Royal Palm Beach... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Another fatal crash occurred in Missouri early Saturday morning. 30 year-old Richard Lowry, of Eugene, was pronounced... More >>
in