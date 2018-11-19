Online Freight Broker Building New HQ in KC

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An online freight-shipping broker has announced plans to build a $44 million headquarters in Kansas City, adding more than 1,200 jobs.

Gov. Jay Nixon said in a release Friday that Freightquote.com, which has been based in Lenexa, Kan., plans a groundbreaking later this month on the site for its corporate headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. The company says the move will create 1,225 new jobs in the next three years and 125 more jobs in the fourth year.

The state authorized an incentive package for the Freightquote.com move that includes $7 million under the Missouri BUILD program and $26.2 in tax credits, which the company can redeem after it meets job creation and investment criteria.

Freightquote.com is an online shipping provider that gives quotes and comparative information on freight rates.