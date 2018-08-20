Online Privacy on College Campuses

The anti-terror expansion of an eleven-year-old wiretap law could force universities to upgrade campus computer networks, likely at their own expense. The upgrades make it easier for the government to monitor the schools. And a federal Department of Education proposal to analyze individual student performance also has privacy watchdogs crying foul. The system requires disclosure of Social Security numbers and other unique identifiers. The government has long had the power to compel disclosure of data, typically through subpoenas, warrants or court orders. The increased tracking is generating privacy concerns.