Online Shopping Affects Local Stores
Shopping online can save time and gas money. Shopper Amy White likes how easy it is. She says, "It's just easier to go online and make your selections as opposed to going to the mall, dealing with traffic, trying to find a parking space, and cold weather." But from a business owners perspective competing with online sales force them to work harder or even hurts sales. Joel Morales of Radio Shack enjoys the challenge. "It's been so much fun...A big challenge, a lot of work, but rewarding." In fact, Comscorenetworks Incorporated reports that from November first through December twenty-first, shoppers spent 17-billion dollars online. That's up twenty-four percent from the 14 billion dollars shoppers spent last year at this time. Some businesses believe that online shopping isn't that bad for business. Sonja Ellis of Dillard's counts on the in-person shopping experience to bring people back. She says, "I still feel like the customers especially with the traffic we've seen in the past few days for the holiday shoppers, they like the experience of coming into the store and actually speaking face-to-face with our sales associates and getting their opinions of what's good and what's not so good." Whatever the case may be all shoppers want are good deals.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
in
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in