Online Shopping Affects Local Stores

Shopping online can save time and gas money. Shopper Amy White likes how easy it is. She says, "It's just easier to go online and make your selections as opposed to going to the mall, dealing with traffic, trying to find a parking space, and cold weather." But from a business owners perspective competing with online sales force them to work harder or even hurts sales. Joel Morales of Radio Shack enjoys the challenge. "It's been so much fun...A big challenge, a lot of work, but rewarding." In fact, Comscorenetworks Incorporated reports that from November first through December twenty-first, shoppers spent 17-billion dollars online. That's up twenty-four percent from the 14 billion dollars shoppers spent last year at this time. Some businesses believe that online shopping isn't that bad for business. Sonja Ellis of Dillard's counts on the in-person shopping experience to bring people back. She says, "I still feel like the customers especially with the traffic we've seen in the past few days for the holiday shoppers, they like the experience of coming into the store and actually speaking face-to-face with our sales associates and getting their opinions of what's good and what's not so good." Whatever the case may be all shoppers want are good deals.