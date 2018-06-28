Online university to aid community college grads

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's community colleges have a new tuition agreement with an online university.

The Missouri version of Western Governors University has agreed to provide a 5 percent tuition discount for community college graduates who take its online courses.

The Missouri Community College Association says the deal with WGU is the first such statewide agreement that the association has signed on behalf of its members. Community college graduates also will be eligible for special scholarships from the online school.

Gov. Jay Nixon has promoted Western Governors University as an alternative for working adults who have some college credits but have not completed their degrees.