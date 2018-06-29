Online Utility Billing System Outage This Weekend

COLUMBIA - In preparation for the transition to a new enterprise software system in 2013, the city's Information Technologies Department will perform system maintenance to the utility billing system from 8 p.m. this Friday evening through noon Sunday.

During this period, the system will be unavailable to the public for online utility payment. Additional maintenance will be required over several more weekends, and the public will be notified in advance of each occurrence.