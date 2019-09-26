Online Yellow Pages Must Refund Charges
JEFFERSON CITY - A California company that runs an online phone directory must reimburse Missouri businesses and consumers. Attorney General Jay Nixon said John Wurth and his company, Yellow Pages Inc., mailed unsolicited checks and then charged each person who cashed a check $180. In a judgment agreed to in Cole County Court, the company will reimburse anyone who was billed and comes forward by the end of February. Nixon said the company misled churches, small businesses and individuals by automatically enrolling anyone who cashed the checks in a one-year contract for its advertising services.
