Open house for Columbia's bicentennial celebration set for Wednesday

2 days 19 hours 18 minutes ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 9:08:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News
By: Spencer Quist, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is beginning to prepare for Columbia's bi-centennial celebration in 2021. 

On Wednesday, CoMo 200 Task Force - short for the Mayor's Task Force on Bicentennial Celebration Planning - will host an open house for the public and encourage people to become more involved in the celebration, which includes the expansion of Flat Branch park. 

The expansion includes a potential brick restoration of fourth street as well as different sculpture locations and potential viewing areas. The updated park would then be the prime event center for the celebration in the summer. 

Megan McConachie, communications manager at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, works as a liaison to the Mayor's Task Force on Bicentennial Celebration Planning. 

"We want an opportunity for the public to get an update in person to be able to interact with those members of the task force, ask them questions, give feedback, give ideas," McConachie said. "I think that's really the end goal is just to keep people posted. But yeah, definitely also look for those opportunities, maybe where we can partner with others and you know, kind of bring people into the fold and get them involved and excited about the project."

The open house is set for Wednesday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Walton Building on 300 S. Providence Road.

More News

Grid
List

Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
COLUMBIA - Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Komoroski released information Friday regarding his decision not to charge the man... More >>
34 minutes ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:51:29 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
COLUMBIA- A legal expert is weighing the four year sentence of James Pleasant. KOMU 8 News received hundreds of comments... More >>
50 minutes ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:36:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
HARTSBURG - Flooding is a familiar word for many mid-Missouri farmers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is trying to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
COLUMBIA - The American Heart Association sponsored a Go Red for Women event to raise awareness of heart disease and... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
COLUMBIA - A man charged for a September homicide in Columbia died in prison Thursday. Michael Anderson III, 28,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

MoDOT continues road work on Highway 54, traffic delays anticipated
MoDOT continues road work on Highway 54, traffic delays anticipated
JEFFERSON CITY - People can expect delays as MoDOT continues to improve Route 54 starting February 10. MoDOT said... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 10:56:00 AM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Kansas City police shoot and kill armed man
Kansas City police shoot and kill armed man
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say police officers have shot and killed a man in Kansas City after he pointed... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 8:09:00 AM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Lawmakers advance proposal for casinos at Lake of the Ozarks
Lawmakers advance proposal for casinos at Lake of the Ozarks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House panel has endorsed a plan that could allow casinos to be built near... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 4:41:00 AM CST February 07, 2020 in News

100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and Columbia College grad honored by NASA
100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and Columbia College grad honored by NASA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 100-year-old Tuskegee airman and Columbia College graduate Charles McGee was honored by NASA for his courage,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 10:31:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Columbia Public School cancelled school to clear over 40 campuses
Columbia Public School cancelled school to clear over 40 campuses
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools cancelled school for the second time this week, but Thursday wasn't because of additional snow... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 7:09:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Fulton Public Schools to begin bond issue open forums
Fulton Public Schools to begin bond issue open forums
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools will begin a series of open forums Friday discussing an April bond issue. The... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 6:07:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

After recent wrecks on Rocheport bridge, officials say they'd like to see a wider version
After recent wrecks on Rocheport bridge, officials say they'd like to see a wider version
ROCHEPORT - Wrecks on the Rocheport bridge over I-70 are beginning to feel all too common this winter. On... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 5:41:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Additional assistance will help Missourians with disabilites get jobs
Additional assistance will help Missourians with disabilites get jobs
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri will receive additional technical assistance from the U.S. Department of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 4:17:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in Continuous News

NextGen facility expected to bring Missouri over $5 billion by 2045
NextGen facility expected to bring Missouri over $5 billion by 2045
COLUMBIA - The NextGen Precision Health Initiative facility is costing the University of Missouri $220.8 million in hopes of bringing... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 1:51:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

One killed in I-70 crash Wednesday
One killed in I-70 crash Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A driver was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-70 Wednesday evening. Patrick Elsey,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 1:20:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Galloway audit: Hawley used state vehicles for campaigning
Galloway audit: Hawley used state vehicles for campaigning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit says U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley used a state vehicle to travel to political events... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 1:12:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Chariton County man sentenced to four years for fiance's death
Chariton County man sentenced to four years for fiance's death
CHARITON COUNTY - A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiancé, Alicia Meyer, was sentenced to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 12:23:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

State awards over $700k in grants to law enforcement agencies
State awards over $700k in grants to law enforcement agencies
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson announced Thursday the Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded more than $700,000 in grants to law... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 10:55:00 AM CST February 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 33°
6pm 32°
7pm 32°
8pm 30°