Open House for Scott Boulevard Project Phase II

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department will be holding an informal open house to inform people of for Phase II of the Scott Boulevard Project.

The meeting will be held at Millcreek Elementary School on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Officials will break down plans to close Scott Boulevard from Bellview Drive to South of Vawter School Road.

Construction for the $5,900,000 project is set to begin in early 2014 and last through Fall 2014.

Steven Sapp, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said Phase II will consist of a new bridge on Scott over Hinkson Creek and the realignment of the bridge and roadway, raising them nine feet to prevent flood closures.

Crews will also be building a new roundabout at Scott and Vawter to improve traffic flow.

The possible year long closure will inconvenience some drivers, but the Public Works Department has prepared suggestions for alternative routes.

Sapp said closing the road is a safer, cheaper, faster way to get get the task completed.

After Phase II, Phase III is projected to start in 2016, as it is already in the design process.

Sapp said a new installment following Phase III is also in the preliminary stages, but currently has no funding for its estimated $68,000,000 cost.

For more information on the Scott Boulevard Project, visit www.scottbv.com