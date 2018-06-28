Open Investigation For Taum Sauk

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Staff for state utility regulators want to open an investigatory hearing into the safety of Ameren UE's power plants. Today's formal request to the Missouri Public Service Commission cites new concerns about the safety of Ameren's Taum Sauk reservoir, which collapsed in December 2005. The Associated Press reported earlier this week on a Highway Patrol report that found Ameren adjusted safety gauges to keep the hydroelectric facility running at full capacity. That report also said Ameren employees removed the gauges before state inspectors arrived at the scene after the collapse. Ameren UE President Thomas Voss says the company has cooperated fully with the Highway Patrol. He says opening a PSC investigation only would delay a settlement with the state and delay the plant's rebuilding.