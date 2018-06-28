Open Medicare Enrollment Begins

COLUMBIA - The annual open enrollment period for Medicare recipients began Monday, according to the state Department of Insurance.



Consumers are now free to review their health care plans and choose new coverage until Dec. 31.



According to the state, the start of the open enrollment period will bring heavy marketing campaigns from insurance companies. To help Missourians sort through these aggressive marketing efforts, the Department of Insurance has a CLAIM program, which offers phone or in-person consultation.



Officials say consumers should look out for "scammers" such as door-to-door marketers or salespeople claiming to represent Medicare. They also warn of giving personal information unless the consumer initiates the contact.





