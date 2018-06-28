Operating Permit For Chicken Farm
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0252Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police say a 7-month-old girl was in a hot car for three hours yesterday before anyone noticed. But by then it was too late -- the child died inside her father's car in the parking lot at the Washington University School of Medicine. Police said each parent thought the other was taking the baby to child care. EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (AP) -- Opponents of a huge chicken farm in southwest Missouri say they'll keep fighting, even though an operating permit has been issued. The farm would house 65,000 chickens, one mile from Roaring River State Park near Eagle Rock. A stay remains in effect on the construction permit that was issued earlier. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Prosecutors say a woman has admitted she lied about being raped, a claim in 1998 that convicted a 54-year-old Springfield man. Greene County prosecutor Darrell Moore appeared at a news conference yesterday with the wrongly convicted man to say he was sorry. Armand Villasana's conviction was overturned in 2000 based on DNA tests. Moore said he can't prosecute the woman for perjury because the statute of limitations has expired. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Opponents of the stem cell amendment that Missouri voters approved last year are supporting a plan to ban a research method that uses human embryos. A new group called Cures Without Cloning says the initiative won't repeal the amendment. Instead, it would create a new definition for banned human cloning activities. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-24-07 0728CDT
