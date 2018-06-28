Operation Christmas Begins

Joan Sampson and other members of the First Baptist Church want to help bring a little happiness to children around the globe. They're participating in Operation Christmas Child which involves filling shoe boxes for children around the world living in poverty.

"Anything you think a little child might need, because these children are in the poorest areas of the world, they do not have anything at all," Sampson explained.

So, they're asking the community to help them out by donating everything from school supplies to stuffed animals. Last year they collected over 100 boxes, and this year, they hope to collect even more. Sampson wants everyone to know that any donation makes a difference.

Carol Sowder donates a shoe box to the project every year.

"We also have some missionary friends in Africa and they have been on the receiving end of these boxes and they have said how wonderful it is to watch these children open the boxes," Sowder said.

Donations can be made through Sunday at First Baptist Church in Fulton. The church is also accepting monetary donations to help with shipping costs.