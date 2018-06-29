Opinions Mixed on Impact of 'Right to Farm' Issue

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The impact of a proposed amendment to Missouri's Constitution that would guarantee residents' right to "engage in agricultural production and ranching practices" is unclear, with some on both sides of the issue questioning whether it would have any impact at all.

Supporters of the measure on the August ballot say it gives farmers more legal standing to challenge unfair regulations, while opponents fear it could unravel environmental and animal welfare laws.

The Kansas City Star reports the "right to farm" amendment is the result of lingering wounds from the 2010 fight over a ballot measure enacting strict regulations on dog breeders in Missouri.

North Dakota passed a "right to farm" amendment in 2012, and several other states are considering similar action.