Opponents Organize Over Missouri Court Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Defenders of Missouri's method for selecting appellate judges are fighting a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the system.

Judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals are selected by the governor from three finalists recommended by a special commission. The commission consists of one Supreme Court judge, three lawyers and three non-lawyers chosen by the governor.

Voters will decide on a measure that would increase the number of gubernatorial appointees serving on the nominating commission. It also would increase the number of finalists submitted by the panel to the governor for appointments.

The group called Missourians for Fair and Impartial Courts Committee is urging voters to oppose the measure. Six former state Supreme Court judges lead the committee, which also includes business and community leaders.