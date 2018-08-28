Opposing quarterbacks set for Tigers upcoming season

Columbia- Three out of the eight teams in the SEC East named their starting quarterbacks for the upcoming season.

Arkansas is under new coach Chad Morris. Morris waited until game week to announce his decision. Cole Kelley earned the spot after appearing in nine games last season and earning four starts when Austin Allen was hurt. Kelley had eight touchdowns and threw for over 1,000 yards. Mizzou will face the Razorbacks on November 23rd.

Florida also has a new head coach this season with Dan Mullen taking over the reigns. Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brain Johnson decided Feleipe Franks would be the best fit for the Gators this upcoming season. Franks tallied nine touchdowns and had a 55 percent completion rate for the season. Mizzou will see Franks on the road on November 3rd.

Mark Stoops also announced today that Kentucky will be led by Terry Wilson on the offensive side. Wilson signed with Kentucky back in December. ESPN ranked Wilson as the No. 1 junior-college quarterback. Wilson completed 57.6 percent of his passes for over 2,000 yards last season when he was with Garden City Community College. Missouri will face Kentucky at home on October 27th.