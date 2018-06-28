Opposition to House Resolution

Proponents say that the bill would prevent unelected judges from ordering tax increases. Marilyn Ruestman, the Representative of District 131 in State House and also the co-sponsor of the bill, believes that the judiciary should not be given the right.

"No court or judge should be using this to increase the taxes," said Rep. Ruestman. "We make the law, and they legitimate it."

As for the opposition from Missourian Bar, Representative Ruestman thinks that there might be a concern of "losing power."

But the Bar is doubtful about it.

"There has been no court, no state court, ever levy a tax against the citizens of Missouri," said Baird.

Baird argues that the limiting the courts will only hurt Missourians.

"The citizens of Missouri will be hurt because they will not have the ability to go to their state courts. If the state courts deny the citizens of Missouri, then their only relief is going to be the federal courts," said Baird. "That's not fair that the people of state of Missouri have to resolve to federal courts to air their grievances about whatever issues bothering them."

Baird also said that this bill will damage the State's system of checks and balances.

The bill is expected to come before the Senate this week.