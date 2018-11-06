Oprah's Network Plans Series on NFL's Michael Sam

NEW YORK (AP) - The Oprah Winfrey Network says it plans to produce a documentary series following the life of Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team.

The series will take an up-close look at the man recently drafted by the St. Louis Rams in a groundbreaking moment in professional sports. Cameras will follow the former University of Missouri football player as he works to earn a spot on the Rams while under a media microscope.

Sam says it would be great if his story can lead others to accept who they are and go for their dreams.

OWN did not specify a premiere date for the as-yet-untitled series or how many episodes it will be.