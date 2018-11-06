Oprah's Network Plans Series on NFL's Michael Sam
NEW YORK (AP) - The Oprah Winfrey Network says it plans to produce a documentary series following the life of Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team.
The series will take an up-close look at the man recently drafted by the St. Louis Rams in a groundbreaking moment in professional sports. Cameras will follow the former University of Missouri football player as he works to earn a spot on the Rams while under a media microscope.
Sam says it would be great if his story can lead others to accept who they are and go for their dreams.
OWN did not specify a premiere date for the as-yet-untitled series or how many episodes it will be.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - BEAR WITH US AS WE SORT THROUGH SOME TECHNICAL ISSUES. The Missouri Secretary of State's office said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead at The Links apartment complex in north Columbia.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh seems open to the arguments of a Missouri inmate in Kavanaugh's first... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 200 mass graves containing the remains of thousands of victims have been found in areas formerly... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging over midterm elections that will determine the future of his administration,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Recent and upcoming public transportation changes have some residents upset. In September , the city council voted... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and midterm elections (all times local): 11:10 p.m. President... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Some mid-Missouri counties have shown early signs of high voter turnout for the midterms. Howard County Clerk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election stretches well into 2018, Missouri election officials prepare... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a bank robbery in south Columbia has implicated himself in several other... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With just one day to go before mid-term elections, volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods. A representative from the Republican... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve. Activities include... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One Facebook group exposed a possible scam artist trying to raise money for the funeral of Darnell... More >>
in
(CNN) - Two daycare workers have been charged after video of a 'fight club' featuring toddlers surfaced. Tena Dailey, 22,... More >>
in