Oprah's Network Postpones Sam Documentary

NEW YORK (AP) - The planned documentary by the Oprah Winfrey Network on Michael Sam, the NFL's first openly gay player, has been postponed.

Erik Logan, president of the network, says Friday that the postponement will allow Sam "the best opportunity to achieve his dream of making the team."

As a seventh-round draft pick, Sam will face hefty challenges just to make the St. Louis Rams. Being the subject of a TV documentary could have been a major distraction for the defensive end from Missouri.

So after meetings with the Rams on Friday, OWN decided to delay the project.