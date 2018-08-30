Orangutan gets to top of wall at Kansas City zoo exhibit

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An orangutan got to the top of a wall surrounding the Kansas City Zoo's ape exhibit, but quickly returned to the enclosure without any contact with zoo visitors.

The zoo instructed visitors to go indoors until the situation was resolved Sunday afternoon.

Zoo spokeswoman Julie Neemeyer told The Kansas City Star there were no injuries, and the 17-year-old female Borneo orangutan didn't have to be tranquilized.

Zookeepers brought the exhibit's seven orangutans into a holding building while they tried to figure out how to keep the incident from recurring.

Before the zoo's $6 million orangutan exhibit opened last spring, human rock climbers tested the enclosure to ensure the animals couldn't escape.

On Friday, an orangutan escaped its Busch Gardens Tampa enclosure before it was tranquilized and returned.