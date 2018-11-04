Ordinance Cleans Up

A proposed ordinance could make landlords give the city a local contact and meet other requirements. It would require landlords to take care of problems immediately and provide ways to keep their properties clean.

As a landlord at Lakeside Apartments, Kara Copeland provides trash service to her residents.

"We have done that from day one. I've been in this business for over 19 years," Copeland said. "I highly recommend that because if you don't you will start having issues of it sitting around, possibly outside the property or where it shouldn't be looking at when someone drives by."

A proposed city ordinance could make that recommendation a requirement. In its current draft, the ordinance states landlords must offer adequate trash service to each of its units, something Jefferson City does not currently ask landlords to provide.

Adequate trash service is just one part of the ordinance. It also requires landlords to register with the city. Some landlords see more benefits to the program.

"I think they're looking at security," said Steve Noble, owner of Alpha Group Leasing. "I think crime levels have rose some and if they have someone they can contact to talk to about a certain issue, I think it's for the well-being of all the residents."

City attorney Nathan Nickolaus thinks the ordinance is a win-win for everyone.

"We hope it will make a cleaner, safer city. A city with better properties for people to rent, and thereby be more appealing for people coming into the city and people who actually have to live here," Nickolaus said.

Registering for the program would be free to landlords but it will cost them if they don't register. The city could either fine them or revoke their registration.

The ordinance is still in the early stages of development, and t he city plans to revise it in the next few months while holding public hearings this Summer. Now Jefferson City residents can speak out about any issues they have with the ordinance.

