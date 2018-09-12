Oregon County Man Arrested for Three Separate Crimes

BLAND - Arthur Ray Maness, 52 of Bland Mo., was arrested Tuesday November 29th, 2011 at his home by Osage County authorities on an outstanding Osage County Felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

During the arrest and subsequent investigation it was discovered that Maness was in possession of a stolen outdoor wood furnace from Oregon County, MO.

At the time of this arrest, Maness was out on bond on three separate incidents of manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance from June and November of 2011 and a receiving stolen property charge from 2010.



According to Chief Deputy Rob Relford on February 15, 2012 Arthur Ray Maness was Federally Indicted on manufacturing charges and is currently being held in the Osage County Jail awaiting to be turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.