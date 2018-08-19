Organ Recipient Accepts Donor's HS Diploma

A part of Cody Prewitt was there with his classmates at Pleasant Hill High School when an Indiana woman who received the boy's lungs in a transplant accepted his diploma. The 132 graduates applauded when Prewitt's parents and the recipient, Lana Hall, 26, walked across the graduation stage. Hall received a double-lung transplant on Sept. 7, 2004, one day after 16-year-old Cody died in a car crash. Hall is one of seven recipients of the teen's organs.