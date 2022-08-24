JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced new funding this Wednesday in an effort to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining organic certifications for their businesses.
Producers may now be reimbursed up to $500 of their certification costs during the program year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Organic Cost Share Program.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture's Business Development Division has participated in this program since the USDA launched it over 10 years ago.
Missouri received $32,950 this year to reimburse up to 50% of producers' and handlers' certification cost with a maximum of $500 per certification scope.
Businesses must obtain or renew their organic certification, complete an application and document any certification costs incurred from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 in order to participate in the program.
Applications for cost share funds will be reimbursed in the order they are received until funds run out or the eligibility period ends depending on which comes first.
With each certification being reimbursed separately, one application must be submitted per scope.
Applications for the cost share program will be accepted through Nov. 1, 2022.
For an application or to learn more, visit the Organic Cost Share Program webpage. To find other financial assistance opportunities available through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.