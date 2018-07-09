Organization Helps Moberly Head Start

Jim Morgan has served the Moberly Masonic Lodge for 25 years and it troubled him that the local Head Start pre-schools needed help.

"We get some requests but nothing like this. This has really got to the guys. It has bothered all of us," said Morgan who is the Master of Lodge 344.

The federal government cut Head Start's budget in January.

"Right now we are very short on supplies. We're short on craft supplies for the kids to use," explained center manager Carol French.

When Masonic members heard of the shortage, they decided to help.

"We're kind of stubborn old men. We decided we were going to help someway."

Lodge members hope a December tenth chili supper will bring in enough money to purchase items for about 500 children at six different schools.

"It means a lot to us. We couldn't do it without the people who volunteer their time and that send us any of the things that they do," said French.

Donations make up 20% of Head Start's annual budget. But Masonic members say people will need to donate even more to meet the needs of the children.

"The kids are our future and we need to take care of them. And that's the main thing. That's what we're after and that's what we want to do," said Masonic Lodge member Mike Burress.

For more information on how to help contact Jim Morgan at 660-263-6036.