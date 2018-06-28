Organization Opens 100th Home since Joplin Tornado

JOPLIN (AP) - An organization that formed after a May 2011 tornado destroyed parts of Joplin is celebrating the opening of its 100th home in the southwest Missouri city.

Rebuild Joplin held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday at the home of Ron and Margaret Campbell, whose house was damaged during the tornado. The couple had begun repairs but did not have the money to complete them.

The Joplin Globe reports Rebuild Joplin began as a website after the tornado to connect people with resources. It eventually began construction projects using volunteer labor. Since November 2011, the organization has completed 47 new constructions and 53 home repairs.

Chad Carson, executive director of Rebuild Joplin, says the organization is still trying to find people who need help to recover from the tornado.