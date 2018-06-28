Organizers Host Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment Event

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians who don't have a health care provider yet will have to chance to learn more about their health insurance options this weekend.

Primaris and KMA (Knowledge Management Associates), a subsidiary of Primaris, will host an open-house event on Saturday provide free counseling on the Affordable Care Act. Those people will have the chance to meet experts from Central Missouri Community Action, Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging, and the Family Health Center to ask for more information and enroll in the Marketplace. Primaris officials estimate as many as six in ten people to be eligible for plans less than $100 per month.

The Health Insurance Marketplace it is a mostly web-based service that allows the uninsured to buy a private plan. Missouri is participating in the health insurance marketplace operated by the federal government. Under the Affordable Care Act, individuals have to enroll in health coverage by March 31 or face a penalty of $95 or 1 percent of their income, whichever is greater.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and will take place at Primaris, located on 200 N. Keene Street. Free food and free advice will be provided. To make an appointment, call 573-817-8338 or fill out our online form here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

To learn about the Affordable Care Act, plan options and to enroll in a plan, visit www.healthcare.gov. For questions or more information, call toll free the 24-hour hotline at 800-318-2596.