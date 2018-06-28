Organizers optimistic about attendance at Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA - Missourians from across the state came to Sedalia Sunday for the final day of the 2015 Missouri State Fair.

The 10-day event kicked off back on Aug. 13, and the fair's director said he is optimistic about attendance numbers over the past week and a half.

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe told KOMU 8 News the mild temperatures over the past couple weeks helped out.

"That's such a key point in having a good, successful event," Wolfe said.

One concern Wolfe mentioned was how late the fair went this year. The second week of the fair coincided with the first week of school for many mid-Missouri students.

He told us while weekdays seemed slow once school got started, the weekends still brought in plenty of guests.

Wolfe also said the attendance at the fair in 2013 and 2014 was well above average. The official numbers for this year's fair are expected to come out sometime in the next few weeks.