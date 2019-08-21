Orioles even up series with Kansas City

1 day 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:48:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in Sports
By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

Baltimore MD- The Orioles evened up the series against Kansas City winning game two 4-1 following a three run 8th inning. The game started slowly with the Royals taking an early lead in the 2nd inning through Meilbrys Viloria. The Orioles eventually struck back in the 7th through Rio Ruiz. Baltimore proceeded to break the game wide open courtesy of a three run homer from 2nd baseman Hanser Alberto. Alberto's 8th homer this season sparked the O's to victory and tied the series at 1 a piece.

On the mound Hunter Harvey picked up his first win of the season for the O's, with Mychal Givens earning a save, his 10th.

The 3rd and final game of the series is in Baltimore at 6:05, and features a pitching match-up between the O's Aaron Brooks (2-7) and Kansas City's Mike Montgomery (0-0).

