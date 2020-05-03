Osage ambulance's response team receives warm send-off after serving in New Jersey

LINN - The Osage Ambulance District's Disaster Response Team is coming back to Missouri after working for the New Jersey COVID-19 Task Force.

Friday night, 122 ambulances assigned to the New Jersey task force traveled from Liberty State Park to MetLife Stadium and received a memorable send-off from emergency crews.

The send-off included all the crews the team had been working with for the past two weeks, according to a Facebook post from Osage Ambulance District.

"This deployment was unlike any we have ever responded to and will forever be remembered by each team member who experienced it," the post said.

"This video shows the absolute respect and appreciation we have received working side by side with local agencies assisting with higher than normal call volumes or covering for staff shortages due to Coronavirus illness."

In the two weeks the response team was in New Jersey, more than 10,000 emergency calls were ran by FEMA units.