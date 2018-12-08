Osage Beach 911 Communications Center will start taking texts

OSAGE BEACH — Starting on July 1, the City of Osage Beach 911 Communications Center will be able to receive text messages that people send to 911.

According to a press release from the City of Osage Beach, people can put 911 in the “To” or “Recipient” field on their phone and send a message telling dispatchers their emergency and their location.

Osage Beach has the first communications center in the area that can receive text messages.

The city said people should use the rule, “Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”

“Text to 911” can be used if someone has an injury or medical condition preventing them from speaking or if they are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech impediment. It can be used if someone is in a situation where they think a voice call could be dangerous or if someone has poor phone reception and cannot make a phone call.

If someone tries to text 911, but the area where they are located does not have “Text to 911” capabilities, they will receive a text telling them to call 911 instead.

The City of Osage Beach said people need to remember texting and driving is dangerous and they should pull off of the road if they need to text 911 from their vehicle.