Osage Beach Business Owners Upset with Highway 54 Bypass

OSAGE BEACH - After several months of operation, business owners here are upset with the impact of the Highway 54 bypass they said has cost them customers.

The bypass saves travelers time through Osage Beach. Instead of traveling on the original Highway 54, the bypass directs travelers onto a four lane highway. The redirect causes less people to stop at businesses in Osage Beach. You can view the changes to the highway here.

Jake Culpeeper's Cattle Co. owner Michael Craig said, "At Jake Culpeeper's four out of 10 customers were drive-bys. We are not getting those customers. So that immediately took about 40 percent off of our totals."

Business Owners are also upset with the City of Osage for the name of the old bypass. The city chose to call it Osage Beach Parkway but business oweners want it to be Business 54.

"Calling it a parkway... What is that about? Business 54 gives people a hint that there are businesses in the area.," said The Tail Gate business owner Chris Schultz.

Schultz is one of the owner's who is closing as a result of the bypass. His last day will be Tuesday.

Business owners are trying to advertise more to keep business coming. They also hope the summer months will bring profit.