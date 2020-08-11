Osage Beach commission votes 'yes' to Backwater Jacks expansion

By: Caroline Reevie, KOMU 8 Reporter

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 for the expansion of the local bar and grill, Backwater Jacks.

Backwater Jacks is hoping to expand by building a 2,000 person amphitheater, where it plans to host 12 concerts a year. It is also planning on building a new parking lot which holds 300 parking spaces. 

“We hope this gives us the opportunity to get some larger bands, and bring some more people to the lake," Andy Prewitt, representative for Backwater Jacks said.

The commission’s vote will serve as a recommendation to Board of Alderman for its first meeting in August. The commission had originally voted no for its recommendation during the June 9 meeting. The board made the decision to re-vote on the issue on June 25 at a special meeting for the project.

The expansion has many local residents concerned.

Those who are concerned primarily have issues with the loud noise the expansion may bring and the traffic.  

One concerned Sunset Beach resident said, “I don’t think expanding what goes on at Backwater Jacks is going to be good for this community”.

John Olivarri, Osage Beach Mayor, thinks this expansion is going to benefit Osage Beach and the Lake of the Ozarks overall.

“It gives our guest, and our second home owners, and our citizens just one more thing to do when they’re in the lake area," Olivarri said.

If approved by the Board of Alderman in August, Prewitt said Backwater Jacks hope to have the amphitheater open for the 2021 summer season.

