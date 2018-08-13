Osage Beach man survives knife attack at motel

OSAGE BEACH - Osage Beach police arrested a New Mexico man Sunday evening after police said he stabbed another man with a knife at a motel in Osage Beach.

Police said the 30-year-old suspect from Truth or Consequence, New Mexico, waited for police to arrive at the 3600 block of Osage Beach Parkway. Police said they found the knife 15 feet from where the suspect was waiting.

The victim, a 39-year-old man from Osage Beach, went to Lake Regional Hospital with a two to three inch cut on his forearm.

The suspect was in the Camden County Jail as of Sunday. Police aren't releasing the suspect's name until prosecutors charge him.