Osage Beach Police Caution Against Huffing

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - Authorities in central Missouri are citing a recent death to highlight the dangers of "huffing" vapors from aerosol products.

Osage Beach police say emergency responders found a 33-year-old man dead Monday morning at a motel. Over three days, the man and female companion had bought more than 50 cans of an aerosol product used to remove dust from a nearby store.

A news release said the cans were all empty. Police said the high from huffing lasts just 15 to 30 seconds and must be repeated several times a day to achieve the desired effect.

The release compared huffing to playing Russian roulette with your body. Police also urged businesses to keep a close watch on their aerosol products and to contact authorities if inhalant abuse is suspected.